PM Modi pays tributes to Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Pingali Venkayya on his birth anniversary and remembered his efforts in giving the Tricolour to the nation. Shri Modi also urged the citizens to support the Har Ghar Tiranga movement by unfurling the Tricolour between 9th and 15th August and sharing their selfies on harghartiranga.com .

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Remembering Pingali Venkayya Ji on his birth anniversary. His effort in giving us the Tricolour will always be remembered.