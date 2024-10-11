PM Modi Participates in 19th East Asia Summit, Reaffirms ASEAN’s Role in India’s Indo-Pacific Vision
Indian High Commission Concerned Over Theft of Crown Gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Lao PDR. He emphasized ASEAN’s central role in India’s Act East Policy, the Indo-Pacific regional architecture, and India’s Indo-Pacific Vision, as well as in Quad cooperation. Highlighting the significant impact of global conflicts on the Global South, PM Modi underscored the need for a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.
Indian High Commission Concerned Over Theft of Crown Gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple