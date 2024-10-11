PM Modi Participates in 19th East Asia Summit, Reaffirms ASEAN’s Role in India’s Indo-Pacific Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the 19th East Asia Summit in Vientiane, Lao PDR. He emphasized ASEAN’s central role in India’s Act East Policy, the Indo-Pacific regional architecture, and India’s Indo-Pacific Vision, as well as in Quad cooperation. Highlighting the significant impact of global conflicts on the Global South, PM Modi underscored the need for a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.