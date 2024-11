The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of Jammu & Kashmir MLA, Shri Devender Singh Rana.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Shri Devender Singh Rana Ji’s untimely demise is shocking. He was a veteran leader, who worked diligently towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress. He had just won the Assembly polls and had also played a noteworthy role in making the BJP stronger in J&K. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”