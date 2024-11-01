PM Modi Mourns the Loss of Shri Narayan, Extends Heartfelt Condolences

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing of Shri Narayan, a distinguished figure in Indian politics and social service.

In a heartfelt message on X, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“The demise of Narayan ji, who made an invaluable contribution to politics and social service, is an irreparable loss. He has been among the oldest and hardworking workers of BJP, whom we also know as Bhulai Bhai. His works related to public welfare will always be remembered. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his admirers and family members. Om Shanti!”