PM Modi Mourns Sudden Demise of J&K BJP Leader Devender Singh Rana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the passing of BJP leader and Nagrota MLA Devender Singh Rana, who died at 59 in a Faridabad hospital. Calling it “shocking,” PM Modi praised Rana’s dedication to Jammu and Kashmir’s development and his contributions to strengthening the BJP, extending condolences to his family and supporters.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock at the sudden news, recalling his past camaraderie with Rana despite recent political differences. He fondly remembered their work together, stating that Rana would be deeply missed.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha called Rana a “patriotic and respected leader” and extended his condolences to his family. Former CM Mehbooba Mufti and Congress’s Ghulam Ahmed Mir also offered sympathies, with Mir highlighting Rana’s supportive nature and impact on J&K’s political landscape.

Originally a close advisor to CM Abdullah, Rana left the National Conference in 2021 to join BJP after two decades. He won the Nagrota seat in 2014 with NC and again in 2024 as a BJP candidate, achieving the highest winning margin in the election.