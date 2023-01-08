PM Modi monitoring land subsidence situation in Joshimath; Assures all possible assistance to Uttarakhand CM

The Prime Minister’s Office, PMO on Sunday held a high level meeting in New Delhi to take stock of situation arising out of land subsidence in Joshimath town of Uttarakhand. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Dr PK Mishra chaired the meeting with the Cabinet Secretary and other senior government officials. Members of the National Disaster Management Authority were also present. Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand briefed the Prime Minister’s Office from Joshimath.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on telephone. The Chief Minister said, Prime Minister is personally monitoring the situation in Joshimath and the security work being carried out by the government. He said, Prime Minister assured all possible assistance to save Joshimath.

NDRF and SDRF Teams have already reached Joshimath and affected families are being shifted to safer locations with adequate arrangements for food, shelter and security.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami has given instructions to immediately constitute a coordination committee under Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Garhwal. The committee will monitor all the works being done in the area. Mr. Dhami also asked the high level officials to go beyond the disaster standards and also to make arrangements for relief under CSR. He declared Joshimath as a landslide and landsubsidence zone.

A team of officers of Chamoli district administration has visited door to door in Marwari ward of Joshimath town to take stock of the situation. District Magistrate Chamoli, Himanshu Khurana said, people living in the cracked buildings are being immediately shifted to safer places