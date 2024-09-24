PM Modi Meets Vietnam’s President To Lam at UN Summit of the Future

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam in New York on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future at UNGA on 23 September 2024.

Prime Minister congratulated President To Lam on assuming enhanced leadership responsibilities and expressed hope for continued collaboration towards strengthening bilateral ties between India and Vietnam.

Prime Minister reiterated his sympathies and solidarity with Vietnam in the face of loss and damage caused by Typhoon Yagi earlier this month. President and General Secretary To Lam thanked Prime Minister for the timely supply of emergency humanitarian assistance and disaster relief by India under Operation Sadbhav.

Both leaders reaffirmed the importance of deep civilizational and cultural links and growing strategic ties, marked by unwavering mutual trust, understanding and shared interests between the two countries. Recalling the visit of Vietnamese Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh to India last month, they discussed prospects of advancing bilateral cooperation and further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The leaders also exchanged views on important regional and global issues, including the Indo-Pacific and underscored a collective role for Global South at international platforms.