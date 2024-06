Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met former Vice-President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today.

He praised Naidu for his wisdom and passion for the country’s progress.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Met Shri M Venkaiah Naidu Garu. I have had the opportunity to work with him for decades and have always admired his wisdom and passion for India’s progress.

Venkaiah Garu conveyed his best wishes for our third term.”