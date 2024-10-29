PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone for Four NIPER Centres of Excellence Across India

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector, including the Pharma sector, on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day, today at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri J P Nadda, and Ms. Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals & Fertilizers were present on the occasion among others.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of four Centres of Excellence at National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Ahmedabad in Gujarat for medical devices, NIPER Hyderabad in Telangana for bulk drugs, NIPER Guwahati in Assam for phytopharmaceuticals, and NIPER Mohali in Punjab for anti-bacterial anti-viral drug discovery and development.

Also, in a major boost to Make in India initiative in the healthcare sector, Prime Minister inaugurated five projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices and bulk drugs at Vapi in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. These units will manufacture high-end medical devices, such as body implants and critical care equipment, along with important bulk drugs.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted that the progress of a nation is directly proportional to the health of its citizens, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s priority to the health of its citizens and outlined the five pillars of health policy. He listed the five pillars as preventive healthcare, early detection of ailments, free and low-cost treatment and medicines, availability of doctors in small towns and lastly expansion of technology in health services.

The Prime Minister mentioned that inauguration of these manufacturing plants would play a key role in manufacturing of advanced medicine and high quality stents and implants and further India’s growth.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi also inaugurated the biggest Jan Aushadhi Kendra of the country at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi today The main objective of this kendra is providing affordable and quality medicines to the patients visiting AIIMS for treatment of various ailments.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra has been set up by the Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI) which is the implementing agency of PMBJP. This Kendra, spanning an area of 1,724 square feet, aims to provide over 2,047 quality generic medicines and 300 surgical devices at prices significantly lower than their branded counterparts. Price of Jan Aushadhi Medicines is cheaper by at least 50% and in some cases by 80% to 90% of the market price of branded medicines.

Reiterating the government’s priority to reduce the cost of treatment, be it the poor or middle class, the Prime Minister mentioned the launch of more than 14,000 PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country where medicines are available at 80 percent discount. He informed that the poor and middle class have managed to save Rs 30,000 crore due to availability of affordable medicines through the Janaushadhi Kendras.