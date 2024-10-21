PM Modi Launches National Learning Week, Boosting Civil Servant Capacity Under Mission Karmayogi

The National Learning Week (NLW) was launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 19th October 2024, ushering in a new phase of capacity development for civil servants under the Mission Karmayogi initiative.

As part of the NLW, a series of webinars are taking place this week. This series will feature leading experts from diverse fields tomorrow. These experts will provide valuable perspectives on key issues such as governance, technological innovation, societal progress, artificial intelligence, the growth of India’s start-up ecosystem and the importance of semiconductors in the modern world.

Key Highlights of the Day (22nd October, 2024):

1. Prof. Bharat Anand:

Topic: e-Learning for a Billion People

Time: 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Prof. Anand will explore the transformative role of eLearning in addressing the educational needs of a billion people, focusing on digital platforms and accessibility.

2. Mr Srikanth Velamakanni:

Topic: AI to Revolutionize Governance and Society

Time: 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Mr. Velamakanni will discuss the role of artificial intelligence in reshaping governance structures and societal norms, driving efficiency, and inclusivity.

3. Mr Rajan Anandan:

Topic: India’s Startup Ecosystem: Powering India’s Growth

Time: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Mr. Rajan will share insights into India’s thriving startup ecosystem and its potential to propel the nation’s economic growth.

4. Mr Suhas Yathiraj:

Topic: From Adversity to Achievement: Journey of Serving the Nation on the Court and in Governance

Time: 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Mr. Yathiraj will narrate his inspiring journey of overcoming adversity to make remarkable contributions both in sports and governance.

5. Mr Anand Ramamoorthy:

Topic: Semiconductors: The New Oil

Time: 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Mr. Ramamoorthy will delve into the importance of semiconductors in the modern world and their role as the driving force behind the next technological revolution.