PM Modi launches ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ – National Learning Week

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched the ‘Karmayogi Saptah’ – National Learning Week at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that through Mission Karmayogi our goal is to create human resources that would become the driving force of our country’s development. Expressing his satisfaction at the progress made, the Prime Minister added that if we keep working with this passion, no one can stop the country from progressing. He underlined that the new learnings and experiences during the National Learning Week will provide strength and help in improving working systems which will help us achieve our goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Prime Minister discussed the steps taken to change the mindset of the government over the last ten years, whose impact is being felt by people today. He said this has become possible due to the efforts of the people working in the government and through the impact of steps like Mission Karmayogi.

Prime Minister emphasized that while the world views Artificial Intelligence (AI) as an opportunity, for India, it presents both a challenge and an opportunity. He spoke about two AIs, one being the Artificial Intelligence and the other, Aspirational India. Prime Minister stressed the importance of balancing both and said that if we successfully utilise Artificial Intelligence to drive progress for Aspirational India, it could lead to transformative change.

Prime Minister also said that information equality has become a norm due to the impact of the digital revolution and social media. With AI, information processing is also becoming equally easy making citizenry informed and empowering them to keep a tab on all of the activities of the government. So, the civil servants need to keep themselves abreast with latest technological developments so as to meet the rising standards, wherein Mission Karmayogi can prove to be of help.

He stressed on the need for innovative thinking and following a citizen-centric approach. He mentioned seeking help from startups, research agencies and youngsters for getting new ideas. He urged the departments to have a system of feedback mechanisms.

Prime Minister lauded the iGOT platform and said that more than 40 lakh government employees have registered on the platform. Over 1400 courses are available and more than 1.5 crore certificates of completion in various courses have been received by the officers.

Prime Minister noted that the Civil Services training Institutions have been a victim of working in silos. He said that we have tried to increase partnerships and collaborations among them. He urged the training institutions to establish proper channels of communication, to learn from each other, discuss and adopt global best practices and inculcate a whole-of-government approach.

Mission Karmayogi was launched in September 2020 envisioning a future-ready civil service rooted in Indian ethos, with a global perspective. National Learning Week (NLW) will provide fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for Civil Servants creating a “One Government” message and aligning everyone with national goals and promoting lifelong learning.