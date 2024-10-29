PM Modi Launches Health Sector Projects Worth Over ₹12,850 Crore

On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today launched, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects related to the health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore at All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister noted the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and Dhanteras and conveyed his best wishes on the occasion. He conveyed his wishes to all business owners of the country as most people tend to buy something new for their homes, and also extended advanced greetings for Diwali.

The Prime Minister underlined that this Diwali is a historic one as Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya will be lit up with thousands of diyas, making the celebrations unprecedented. “Lord Ram has once again returned to his abode in this year’s Diwali”, the Prime Minister remarked, adding that this wait is finally over not after 14 but 500 years.

Shri Modi said that it is no coincidence that this year’s festival of Dhanteras is an amalgamation of prosperity and health but a symbol of India’s culture and philosophy of life. Quoting sages and saints, the Prime Minister explained that health is considered supreme wealth and this ancient notion is finding acceptance across the world in the form of Yoga. Shri Modi expressed happiness that Ayurveda Diwas is being celebrated in more than 150 countries today and said that it is proof of the growing attraction towards Ayurveda, and India’s contribution to the world from its ancient past.

The Prime Minister underscored that in the past decade, the country had witnessed the beginning of a new chapter in the health sector with the amalgamation of knowledge of Ayurveda with Modern medicine. He added that All India Institute of Ayurveda had been a focal point of this chapter. Shri Modi remarked that seven years ago on Ayurveda day, he was fortunate to dedicate the first phase of the institute to the country and today with the blessings of Lord Dhanvantri, he was inaugurating the second phase of the institute. He noted that it would be possible to see the ancient techniques like Panchakarma infused with modern technology in this institute along with advanced research studies in the fields of Ayurveda and medical science. Shri Modi congratulated the citizens of India for this advancement.

Noting that the progress of a nation is directly proportional to the health of its citizens, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s priority to the health of its citizens and outlined the five pillars of health policy. He listed the five pillars as preventive healthcare, early detection of ailments, free and low-cost treatment and medicines, availability of doctors in small towns and lastly expansion of technology in health services. “India is looking at the health sector as holistic health”, Shri Modi said, adding that the projects of today provide a glimpse of these five pillars. Touching upon the inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore, the Prime Minister mentioned creation of 4 centers of excellence under Ayush Health scheme, expansion of health services with the use of drones, helicopter service in AIIMS, Rishikesh, new infrastructure in AIIMS, New Delhi and AIIMS, Bilaspur, expansion of services in five other AIIMS in the country, establishment of medical colleges, bhoomi pujan of nursing colleges and other projects related to the health sector.The Prime Minister expressed happiness with several hospitals being established for the treatment of shramiks and said that it would become a center of treatment for shramiks. He also touched upon the inauguration of pharma units that would play a key role in manufacturing of advanced medicine and high quality stents and implants and further India’s growth.

The Prime Minister noted that most of us come from a background where illness meant a lightning strike on the entire family and especially in a poor household if a person is down with serious ailment, every member of the family was deeply affected. He added that there was a time when people would sell their houses, lands, jewelry, everything for treatment and be unable to bear the huge out-of-pocket expenditure while poor people had to make a choice between healthcare and other priorities of family. Shri Modi underlined that to overcome the despair of the poor, our Government introduced the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, where the government would bear the cost of hospitalization of the poor up to Rs. 5 lakh. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that about 4 crore poor people in the country have benefited from the Ayushman Yojana by getting treated without having to pay a single rupee. Shri Modi remarked that when he meets the beneficiaries of Ayushman Yojana in different states of the country, he feels satisfied that the scheme was a blessing for every person associated with it, be it a doctor or a paramedical staff.

Expressing satisfaction on the expansion of Ayushman Yojana, Shri Modi said that every elderly person was looking forward to it and the poll guarantee, if elected for the third term, of bringing all the elderly above 70 years of age under the ambit of Ayushman Yojana was being fulfilled. He added that every elderly person above 70 years of age in the country will get free treatment in the hospital by a Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. Shri Modi highlighted that the card was universal and there was no restriction on income, be it poor or middle class or upper class. Informing that the scheme would prove to be a milestone for its universal applicability, Shri Modi remarked that with a Ayushman Vaya Vandana card for an elderly in the house, the Out-of-Pocket expenditure will be reduced to a great extent. He congratulated all the countrymen for this scheme and also informed that the scheme was not implemented in Delhi and West Bengal.

Reiterating the government’s priority to reduce the cost of treatment, be it the poor or middle class, the Prime Minister mentioned the launch of more than 14,000 PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country where medicines are available at 80 percent discount. He informed that the poor and middle class have managed to save Rs 30,000 crore due to availability of cheap medicines. He further added that prices of devices like stents and knee implants have been reduced, therefore, preventing a loss of more than Rs 80,000 crores rupees by the common citizens. He also mentioned the free dialysis scheme and Mission Indradhanush campaign to prevent fatal diseases and saving the lives of pregnant women and newborn babies. The Prime Minister assured that he will not rest until the poor and middle class of the country are free from the burden of expensive treatment.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of timely diagnosis in reducing the risks and inconveniences associated with illnesses. He highlighted that over two lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country to facilitate early diagnosis and treatment. He said that these Arogya Mandirs enable crores of citizens to easily check for diseases like cancer, hypertension, and diabetes. He said that timely diagnosis leads to prompt treatment, ultimately saving costs for patients. The Prime Minister explained that the government is leveraging technology to enhance healthcare and save citizens’ money under the e-Sanjeevani scheme where over 30 crore people have consulted doctors online. “Free and accurate consultations from doctors have significantly reduced healthcare expenses”, he added. Shri Modi announced the launch of the U-win platform which will provide India with a technologically advanced interface in the health sector. “The world witnessed the success of our Co-win platform during the pandemic, and the success of the UPI payment system has become a global story,” he said, adding that India aims to replicate this success in the healthcare sector through Digital Public Infrastructure.

The Prime Minister highlighted the unprecedented progress made in India’s healthcare sector over the past decade, contrasting it with the limited achievements in the previous six to seven decades and said, “In the last 10 years, we have seen a record number of new AIIMS and medical colleges being established”. Referring to today’s occasion, the Prime Minister said that hospitals were inaugurated in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh. He also mentioned the foundation stone laying for new medical colleges in Narsapur and Bommasandra in Karnataka, Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh, Achitapuram in Andhra Pradesh, and Faridabad in Haryana. “Additionally, work has begun on the new ESIC Hospital in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, and a new hospital was inaugurated in Indore”, he added. The Prime Minister emphasized that the increasing number of hospitals reflects a proportional rise in medical seats. He affirmed that no poor child’s dream of becoming a doctor would be shattered, and no middle-class student would be forced to study abroad due to lack of options in India. Shri Modi informed that nearly 1 lakh new MBBS and MD seats have been added over the past 10 years and reiterated the commitment to announcing another 75,000 seats in the next five years.

The Prime Minister informed that 7.5 lakh registered AYUSH practitioners are already contributing to the nation’s healthcare. He stressed on increasing this number further and highlighted the growing demand for medical and wellness tourism in India. He stressed the need for the youth and AYUSH practitioners to prepare for expanding fields such as preventive cardiology, Ayurvedic orthopedics, and Ayurvedic rehabilitation centers, both in India and abroad. “Immense opportunities are being created for AYUSH practitioners. Our youth will not only progress themselves through these opportunities but will also render a great service to humanity”, he added.

PM Modi noted the rapid progress in medicine during the 21st century, with breakthroughs in treatments for previously incurable diseases. He said, “As the world places importance on wellness along with treatment, India has thousands of years of knowledge in this area.” The Prime Minister announced the launch of the Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan aimed at designing ideal lifestyles and risk analysis for individuals using Ayurveda principles. He emphasized that this initiative can redefine the healthcare sector globally and provide a new perspective for the entire world.

Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of validating traditional herbs like Ashwagandha, turmeric, and black pepper through high-impact scientific studies. “Lab validation of our traditional healthcare systems will not only increase the value of these herbs but also create a significant market”, he remarked, pointing to the rising demand for Ashwagandha, which is projected to reach $2.5 billion by the end of this decade.

Underlining that the success of AYUSH is transforming not only the health sector but also the economy, the Prime Minister informed that the AYUSH manufacturing sector has grown from $3 billion in 2014 to nearly $24 billion today, an 8-fold increase in just 10 years. He added that over 900 AYUSH start-ups are now operational in India, creating new opportunities for the youth. The Prime Minister highlighted the global export of AYUSH products to 150 countries, benefiting Indian farmers by turning local herbs and superfoods into global commodities. He also pointed out initiatives like the Namami Gange project, which promotes natural farming and herb cultivation along the Ganga river.

Reflecting on India’s commitment to health and well-being, Shri Modi said that it is the soul of India’s national character and social fabric. He emphasized that the government in the last 10 years has aligned the nation’s policies with the philosophy of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ “In the next 25 years, these efforts will lay a strong foundation for a developed and healthy India”, Shri Modi concluded.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri J P Nadda, and Minister of Labour and Employment & Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya were present on the occasion among others.

Background

As a major addition to the flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the Prime Minister launched expansion of health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above. This will help provide health coverage to all senior citizens regardless of their income.

It has been the constant endeavor of the Prime Minister to provide quality healthcare services all across the country. In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple healthcare institutions.

The Prime Minister inaugurated Phase II of India’s First All India Institute of Ayurveda. It includes a Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups incubation center and a 500-seat auditorium among others. He also inaugurated three medical colleges at Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh. Further, he inaugurated facility and service extensions at various AIIMS in Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, Kalyani in West Bengal, Patna in Bihar, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and in New Delhi, which will also include a Jan Aushadhi Kendra. The Prime Minister also inaugurated a Super Speciality Block in Government Medical College at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and a Critical Care Block in Bargarh, Odisha.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of five Nursing Colleges in Shivpuri, Ratlam, Khandwa, Rajgarh and Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh; 21 Critical Care Blocks at Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and several facilities and service extensions at AIIMS in New Delhi and in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated an ESIC Hospital at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, and lay the foundation stone for ESIC hospitals at Faridabad in Haryana, Bommasandra and Narasapur in Karnataka, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Atchutapuram in Andhra Pradesh. These projects will bring healthcare benefits to around 55 lakh ESI beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister has been a strong proponent of expanding the usage of technology to enhance service delivery across sectors. In an innovative usage of drone technology to enhance service delivery to make healthcare more accessible, the Prime Minister launched drone services at 11 Tertiary Healthcare Institutions. These are AIIMS Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, AIIMS Bibinagar in Telangana, AIIMS Guwahati in Assam, AIIMS Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, AIIMS Jodhpur in Rajasthan, AIIMS Patna in Bihar, AIIMS Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, AIIMS Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, AIIMS Raipur in Chhattisgarh, AIIMS Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh and RIMS Imphal in Manipur. He will also launch Helicopter Emergency Medical Services from AIIMS Rishikesh, which will help deliver speedy medical care.

The Prime Minister launched the U-WIN portal. It will benefit pregnant women and infants by fully digitalizing the vaccination process. It will ensure timely administration of life-saving vaccines to pregnant women and children (from birth to 16 years) against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases. Further, the Prime Minister also launched a portal for allied and healthcare professionals and institutes. It will act as a centralized database of existing healthcare professionals and institutes.

The Prime Minister launched several initiatives to strengthen the R&D and testing infrastructure to improve the healthcare ecosystem in the country. The Prime Minister inaugurated a Central Drugs Testing Laboratory in Gothapatna in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

He laid the foundation stone of two Central Research Institutes in Yoga and Naturopathy at Khordha in Odisha, Raipur in Chhattisgarh. He also laid the foundation stone of four Centres of Excellence at NIPER Ahmedabad in Gujarat for medical devices, NIPER Hyderabad in Telangana for bulk drugs, NIPER Guwahati in Assam for phytopharmaceuticals, and NIPER Mohali in Punjab for anti-bacterial anti-viral drug discovery and development.

The Prime Minister launched four Ayush Centres of Excellence, namely Centre of Excellence for diabetes and metabolic disorders at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru; Centre of Excellence in sustainable Ayush for advanced technological solutions, start-up support and net zero sustainable solutions for Rasaushadhies at IIT Delhi; Centre of Excellence for fundamental and translational research in Ayurveda at Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow; and Centre of Excellence on Ayurveda and Systems Medicine at JNU, New Delhi.

In a major boost to Make in India initiative in the healthcare sector, Prime Minister inaugurated five projects under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for medical devices and bulk drugs at Vapi in Gujarat, Hyderabad in Telangana, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh. These units will manufacture high-end medical devices, such as body implants and critical care equipment, along with important bulk drugs.

The Prime Minister also launched a nationwide campaign, “Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan,” that aims to raise health awareness among the citizens. He also launched the State specific Action Plan on Climate Change and Human Health for each state and UT which will lay out adaptation strategies towards developing climate resilient healthcare services.