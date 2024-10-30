PM Modi Launches Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card for Free Hospital Treatment for Seniors Above 70

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, granting free hospital treatment to all citizens aged 70 and above under the expanded Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). This universal health cover provides senior citizens with ₹5 lakh per year, regardless of income. With India’s elderly population projected to double by 2050, the initiative—costing ₹3,437 crores—addresses the urgent need for geriatric care. Healthcare leaders welcome the move, emphasizing its impact on elder care and reducing healthcare burdens for families, with benefits expected for around 4.5 crore families, including 6 crore senior citizens.