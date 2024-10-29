PM Modi Launches Ayush Projects on Dhanvantari Jayanti, Marking 9th Ayurveda Day

On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched, inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple health sector projects worth around ₹12,850 crore at the All-India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi. Shri J.P. Nadda, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare & Chemicals & Fertilizers; Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Labour and Employment & Youth Affairs and Sports, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha,Secretary Ayush, Dr. Manoj Nesari (Advisor, Ayush), and others dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Among the projects launched under the ministry of Ayush, the Prime Minister inaugurated Phase II of India’s First All-India Institute of Ayurveda. This phase, a significant project with a total cost of ₹258.73 crore, includes key features such as a 150-bed Panchakarma hospital, an Ayurvedic pharmacy for drug manufacturing, a sports medicine unit, a central library, an IT and start-ups center, a 500-seat auditorium, and guest houses for both general and international visitors.

Moreover, to capitalize on the growing interest of the international community in Indian health and wellness solutions, especially yoga, and to boost R&D in the domain, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones of two Central Research Institutes in Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYNs) at Khorda (Odisha) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh), along with other significant projects. Additionally, the Prime Minister launched four Ayush Centres of Excellence (CoEs), each targeting specific areas in health research and innovation. ​Centre of Excellence for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, focused on prediabetes and diabetes research and Ayurvedic formulation validation; ​Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Ayush at IIT Delhi, dedicated to developing advanced technological solutions, supporting start-ups, and creating net-zero sustainable solutions for Rasaushadhis; ​Centre of Excellence for Fundamental and Translational Research in Ayurveda at CDRI Lucknow, focused on advanced research in Ayurvedic botanicals like Ashwagandha; Centre of Excellence on Ayurveda and Systems Medicine at JNU, New Delhi, aimed at researching the molecular mechanisms of Ayurvedic treatments for rheumatoid arthritis using systems medicine.

The Prime Minister also launched “Desh Ka PrakritiParikshan Abhiyan,” a nationwide campaign promoting health awareness and highlighting the importance of holistic well-being as part of daily life. Led by Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Ayush, with 4,70,000 dedicated volunteers, this campaign aims to revolutionize health awareness efforts among citizens and will also attempt multiple Guinness World Records.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister underscored that in the past decade, the country had witnessed the beginning of a new chapter in the health sector with the amalgamation of knowledge of Ayurveda with modern medicine. He added that the All India Institute of Ayurveda has been a focal point of this new chapter. Shri Narendra Modi remarked that seven years ago, on Ayurveda Day, he had the privilege to dedicate the first phase of the institute to the country, and today, with the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, he was inaugurating the second phase.

The Prime Minister stated that 7.5 lakh registered Ayush practitioners are already contributing to the nation’s healthcare. He stressed the need to increase this number further and highlighted the growing demand for medical and wellness tourism in India. He emphasized the need for youth and Ayush practitioners to prepare for expanding fields such as preventive cardiology, Ayurvedic orthopedics, and Ayurvedic rehabilitation centers, both in India and abroad. “Immense opportunities are being created for Ayushpractitioners,” he added.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi underscored the importance of validating traditional herbs like Ashwagandha, turmeric, and black pepper through high-impact scientific studies. “Lab validation of our traditional healthcare systems will not only increase the value of these herbs but also create a significant market,” he remarked, noting the rising demand for Ashwagandha, which is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion by the end of this decade.

Underlining that the success of Ayush is transforming not only the health sector but also the economy, the Prime Minister stated that the Ayush manufacturing sector has grown from USD 3 billion in 2014 to nearly USD 24 billion today, an 8-fold increase in just 10 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ayush and Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare Shri Prataprao Jadhav said, “The essence of Ayurveda is rooted in the principle, ‘Sarve BhavantuSukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah.’ A recent survey on Ayush revealed that nearly 95% of the rural and 96% of the urban populations are aware of Ayush. These results are highly encouraging, and I am confident that this awareness will continue to grow. Prime Minister, you will be pleased to know that Ayurveda Day is celebrated today in over 150 countries”. The Ayush minister said that the efforts of the Prime Minister have significantly contributed to the global prominence of Ayurveda in health and since 2014 Ayurveda has reached new heights under his exemplary leadership.

The Union Minister of State for Ayush added that “With the support of Ayurveda students, teachers, and professionals, we are launching a nationwide campaign called ‘Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan’. Through this campaign, based on the principles of Ayurveda, we can design an ideal lifestyle for every individual and conduct risk analysis to prevent diseases before they strike. In this direction, a positive approach can redefine our health sector.”

Thanking the Prime Minister for inaugurating the second phase of AIIA, Prof. (Dr.) Tanuja Nesari, Director, AIIA, said, “On this auspicious day of Dhanvantari Jayanti, the day of worshiping Lord Dhanvantari, the deity of health, we seek blessings for health as the greatest wealth. This is why we celebrate Dhanvantari Day as Ayurveda Day—acknowledging Ayurveda as a divine blessing from Lord Dhanvantari that brings both health and happiness. Today, it is a matter of great pride for the All India Institute of Ayurveda that our esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the second phase of our institute, equipped with modern facilities and spread across 4.5 acres. This phase involves an investment of ₹275 crore.”

The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) became the nodal agency for the 9th Ayurveda Day celebrations. Under the Ministry of Ayush, AIIA organized several initiatives to celebrate the event, including a marathon, selfie points, webinars, and health