PM Modi Launches Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Initiatives Worth ₹23,300 Crore in Washim, Maharashtra

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi launched various initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector worth around Rs 23,300 crore in Washim, Maharashtra today. The initiatives include disbursing the 18th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi, launching the 5th installment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, the dedication of more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations, five solar parks across Maharashtra with a total capacity of 19 MW and the launch of Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister bowed before Poharadevi Mata from the auspicious land of Washim and mentioned performing darshan and pooja at the temple of Mata Jagdamba earlier today. He also spoke about seeking blessings from Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj at their samadhi and paid reverence to the great saints. The Prime Minister also noted the birth anniversary of the great warrior queen of Gondwana, Durgavati ji and recalled the nation celebrating her 500th birth anniversary last year.

The Prime Minister noted the ongoing polling in Haryana today and appealed to the people of the state to vote in large numbers. He said that their vote would take Haryana to new heights.

Highlighting the disbursement of the 18th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.5 crore farmers today, the Prime Minister said that the state government strives to provide double benefits to its farmers. Shri Modi also touched upon NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana where about 90 lakh farmers from Maharashtra have been handed financial assistance of approximately Rs 1900 crore. He mentioned dedicating multiple projects concerning Farmer Producer Organizations worth hundreds of crores. On providing assistance to beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojna today, the Prime Minister underlined that the scheme is empowering the capabilities of Narishakti. Shri Modi congratulated all citizens of Maharashtra and India for today’s projects.

Referring to the inauguration of Banjara Virasat Museum in Poharadevi today, the Prime Minister said that the newly inaugurated museum would introduce future generations to the ancient culture and vast heritage of the Banjara community. Recalling his interaction with the Banjara community in Poharadevi, the Prime Minister highlighted the sense of satisfaction and pride on their faces as their heritage has received recognition through this museum. Shri Modi congratulated the community on the Banjara Heritage Museum.

“Our Banjara society has played a big role in India’s social life and journey of development ”, the Prime Minister said. He lauded the community’s resilience and its invaluable role in India’s development across diverse fields, including art, culture, spirituality, and trade. Shri Modi paid tribute to several revered figures from the Banjara community, such as Raja Lakhi Shah Banjara, who endured immense hardship under foreign rule, dedicating his life to serving society. He also remembered other spiritual leaders like Sant Sewalal Maharaj, Swami Hathiram Ji, Sant Ishwarsingh Bapuji, and Sant Lakshman Chaityan Bapuji, whose contributions have given India’s spiritual consciousness boundless energy. “Our Banjara community has given many such saints who have given immense energy to the spiritual consciousness of India,” he remarked. Prime Minister Modi highlighted their tireless efforts in preserving and nurturing the country’s cultural legacy over centuries and also lamented the historical injustice when British rule unjustly branded the entire Banjara community as criminals during India’s freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister reminded the people of the attitude of the previous governments amidst the efforts of the present Government. He added that the works of the Poharadevi temple development project began during Shri Devendra Fadnavis’ tenure but was stopped by Maha agadhi Government, only to be restarted by the Government headed by Shri Eknath Shinde. He added that Rs 700 crore was being spent on Poharadevi temple development project. Shri Modi remarked that this project would help in the betterment of the pilgrimage center, along with ease of travel to the pilgrims as well as rapid progress of the nearby places.

Reminding the people of impending dangers acting against the development and progress of India, Shri Modi remarked “Unity amongst people alone can save the country from such challenges”. The Prime Minister also warned the people against drug addiction and its dangers and sought their help to win this battle together.

“Our government’s every decision, every policy is committed to Viskit Bharat, and our farmers are a major foundation of this vision,” Prime Minister Modi said. Throwing light on the major steps taken to strengthen the farmers of India, the Prime Minister mentioned the dedication of 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and several key agricultural infrastructure projects to bolster the storage, processing, and management capabilities of agricultural products, thereby increasing the income of the farmers. “In Maharashtra, farmers are getting double the benefit under the present government,” Shri Modi added, praising the zero electricity bill policy for farmers by Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde’s government.

Sympathizing the farmers of Maharashtra and Vidarbha who have faced great hardships for many decades, the Prime Minister remarked that the previous governments had made the farmers miserable and poor. He lambasted that the grand coalition government as long as it was in power in Maharashtra, functioned with only two agendas, namely to stop the projects related to farmers and to commit corruption in the money of these projects. Shri Modi remarked that the funds which were sent from the Center were being diverted away from the beneficiaries. Reminding the people that, like the present Mahayuti government of Maharashtra which gives separate money along with the Kisan Samman Nidhi to the farmers, the BJP government used to give the same in Karnataka, the Prime Minister said that now it had been stopped with the new Government in power. Shri Modi also added that the farmers of Telangana are today questioning the state Government on the poll-promise of loan waivers.

The Prime Minister also reminded the citizens about the delays in irrigation projects by the past government and pointed out that fast-paced work began only after the advent of the present government. He mentioned the project approval to link the Wainganga-Nalganga rivers at a cost of about Rs 90,000 crore which would solve the water shortage issues in Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Nagpur and Wardha. He also touched upon the state government providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to farmers cultivating cotton and soybeans. He further added that the foundation stone of a textile park in Amravati has also been laid recently which would be of great help to cotton farmers.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that Maharashtra has immense potential to lead the country’s economic progress and said that it can become a reality only when the campaign for the empowerment of the poor, farmers, labourers, dalits and the deprived continues strongly. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence in realizing the dream of a Viksit Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat.

Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy, Shri Rajiv Ranjan were present on the occasion among others.

Background

In line with his commitment to empowering farmers, the Prime Minister disbursed the 18th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers. With the 18th installment release, the total funds released to farmers under PM-KISAN will be around Rs 3.45 lakh crore. Further, the Prime Minister also launched the 5th installment of NaMo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana disbursing about Rs 2,000 crore.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation more than 7,500 projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), worth over Rs 1,920 crore. The major projects include custom hiring centers, primary processing units, warehouses, sorting and grading units, cold storage projects, and post-harvest management projects among others.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation 9,200 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) with a combined turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore.

Further, the Prime Minister launched the Unified Genomic Chip for cattle and indigenous sex-sorted semen technology. This initiative aims to increase the availability of sex sorted semen at affordable prices to farmers and reduce the cost by around Rs 200 per dose. Unified Genomic Chip, GAUCHIP for indigenous cattle and MAHISHCHIP for buffaloes, have been developed along with genotyping services. With the implementation of genomic selection, young high-quality bulls can be identified at an early age.

Further, the Prime Minister dedicated five solar parks with a total capacity of 19 MW across Maharashtra under Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana – 2.0. During the programme, he also honoured beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.