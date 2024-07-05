PM Modi lauds India’s highest ever growth registered in defence production in 2023-24

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded India’s highest ever growth registered in 2023-24 in defence production rising to Rs 1,26,887 crore, a 16.8% rise compared to the value of production of previous financial year.

Sharing a post on X by Union Minister of Defence, Shri Rajnath Singh, the Prime Minister wrote:

“Very encouraging development. Compliments to all those who have contributed to this feat. We are fully committed to nurturing a supportive environment to further enhance our capabilities and establish India as a leading global defence manufacturing hub. This will enhance our security apparatus and make us Aatmanirbhar!”