PM Modi lauds completion of the Bihar portion of the Barauni Guwahati pipeline which connects Bihar to National Gas Grid

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the completion of the Bihar portion of the Barauni Guwahati pipeline which connects Bihar to National Gas Grid under Pradhanmantri Urja Ganga Project.
Sharing a tweet by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Prime Minister said;
“This will greatly add to Bihar’s progress.”
