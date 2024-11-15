PM Modi Kicks Off 150th Birth Anniversary Year Celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi marked the commencement of 150th Birth Anniversary Year celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth around Rs 6,640 crore in Jamui, Bihar today.

The Prime Minister welcomed Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers of various states who were participating in the tribal day functions across various districts of India. He also welcomed the innumerable tribal brothers and sisters who had virtually joined the program from across India. Terming today as a very holy day, Shri Modi remarked that Karthik Poonima, Dev Deepawali as well as 550th Birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji was being observed and greeted the citizens of India for the same. The Prime Minister said that today was also a historic day for the citizens as it was the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. He greeted the citizens of India and tribal brothers and sisters, in particular. The Prime Minister noted that Swachhata Abhiyan was held in the past 3 days in Jamui as a precursor to today’s Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He congratulated various stakeholders like the administration, citizens of Jamui and women folk in particular for the Swachhata Abhiyan.

Recalling that he was in Dharthi Abha Birsa Munda’s birth village Ulihatu on last year’s Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, Shri Modi remarked that this year he was in place which had witnessed the bravery of martyr Tilka Manjhi and added that this occasion was even more special as the country was marking the commencement of 150th Birth Anniversary Year celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He added that the celebrations would go on for the upcoming year. The Prime Minister also congratulated the one crore people from various villages who had joined virtually in today’s event at Jamui, Bihar. Shri Modi said he was pleased to welcome the descendant of Birsa Munda, Shri Budharam Munda and descendant of Sidhu Kanhu, Shri Mandal Murmu today.

The Prime Minister remarked that the inauguration and laying of foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6640 crore was done today. He added that projects comprised around 1.5 lakh approval letters for pucca houses for tribals, schools and hostels for the betterment of tribal children’s future, health facilities for tribal women, road projects connecting tribal areas, tribal museums and research centres to conserve the tribal culture. Shri Modi remarked that there was Grih Pravesh of 11,000 Awas built for the tribals on the auspicious occasion of Dev Deepavali. He congratulated all the tribals on this occasion.

Highlighting today’s celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav divas and beginning the Janjatiya Gaurav year, Shri Modi said the celebrations marked an honest attempt to correct a major historical injustice. He added that the Tribals had not received their due recognition in the society in the post-independence period. Highlighting the contributions of tribal society, the Prime Minister said it was the tribal society which transformed Prince Ram to Lord Ram as well as led the fight for centuries to protect India’s culture and independence. However, he added, there were attempts to wipe out such important contributions of tribal society in the decades after independence fueled by selfish politics. Enlisting the various contributions of tribals for India’s independence like the Ulgulan movement, Kol rebellion, Santhal rebellion, Bhil movement, Shri Modi said the contributions of tribals was immense. He added that various tribal leaders from across India like Alluri Sitarama raju, Tilka Manjhi, Sidhu Kanhu, Budhu Bhagat, Telang Kharia, Govinda Guru, Telangana’s Ramji Gond, Madhya Pradesh’s Badal Bhoi, Raja Shankar Shah, Kuvar Raghunath Shah, Tantya Bhil, Jatra Bhagat, Lakshman Naik, Mizoram’s Ropuiliani, Raj Mohini Devi, Rani Gaidinliu, Kalibai, Gondwana’s queen Rani Durgavati Devi and numerous others could never be forgotten. Shri Modi also remarked that the Mangarh Massacre, where the Britishers had killed thousands of tribals, could not be forgotten.

Emphasising that his Government’s mindset, be it in the field of culture or social justice, was different, Shri Modi said it was their good fortune to elect Smt. Droupadi Murmu as the President of India. He added that she was the first adivasi President of India and the credit for all the works incepted under the PM-JANMAN yojana goes to the President. Underling that the Rs 24,000 Crore PM JANMAN yojana was launched for the empowerment of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), Shri Modi said under the scheme, development of settlements of the most backward tribes of the country is being ensured. He noted that the scheme had completed one year today and thousands of pucca houses were given to the PVTGs under the scheme. The Prime Minister also noted that the road development projects were under progress to ensure connectivity between PVTG settlements and drinking water was ensured under the Har Ghar Jal scheme in many houses of PVTGs.

Highlighting that he worships those who were totally ignored, Shri Modi said the tribal societies lacked basic infrastructure for decades due to attitudes of the previous governments. He added that dozens of tribal-dominated districts in the country had lagged behind in the pace of development. Shri Modi said their Government had changed the process of thinking and declared them as ‘Aspirational Districts’ and have posted efficient officers for their development. He was pleased that today many such aspirational districts had fared better than many developed districts in various developmental parameters. He added that benefits of this were accrued to the tribals.

“Tribal welfare has always been the priority of our government”, said the Prime Minister. He added that it was Atal ji’s Government which formed a separate Ministry for Tribal affairs. Shri Modi noted that the budgetary allocation was increased 5 times from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 1.25 lakh crores in the last 10 years. Shri Modi said a special scheme named Dharti Abha Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) was started recently benefitting more than 60,000 tribal villages. He added that Rs. 80,000 crores was being invested through the scheme which aimed at ensuring availability of basic facilities in the tribal villages along with creating job opportunities and training of the tribal youths. He also added that Tribal Marketing centers would be set up along with training and support to create homestays as part of the scheme. This, he added, will strengthen tourism as well as make eco-tourism a possibility in the tribal dominated areas which would stop the migration of tribals.

Highlighting the efforts undertaken to preserve the tribal heritage by the Government, Shri Modi remarked that many tribal artists were conferred with Padma awards. He added that a tribal museum named after Bhagwan Birsa Munda was started in Ranchi and urged all the school children to visit and study it. He was also pleased that a tribal Museum named after Badal Bhoi in Chindwara, Madhya Pradesh and tribal Museums named after Raja Shankar Shah and Kuvar Raghunath Shah in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh were inaugurated today. He also noted that two Tribal Research centres were inaugurated today in Srinagar and Sikkim along with unveiling of a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda today. Shri Modi remarked that all these efforts will constantly remind the people of India about the bravery and respect of the Tribes.

Emphasising the great contribution of tribal society in the ancient medicine system of India, Shri Modi remarked that this heritage was also being protected along with adding new dimensions for the future generations. He added that the Government had set up National Institute of Sowa-Rigpa in Leh, upgraded the North-Eastern institute of Ayurved and Folk Medicine research in Arunachal Pradesh. Shri Modi said the Government was also setting up the upcoming Global center for traditional medicine under the auspices of WHO, which will help further propagate the traditional medicine system of Tribals across the world.

“Our government’s focus is on education, income and medicine of the tribal society”, exclaimed Shri Modi. He was pleased that the tribal children were coming forward in various fields like medical, engineering, armed forces or aviation. This, he said, was the result of creation of better prospects from school to higher education in the last decade in the tribal areas. The Prime Minister underlined that his Government had added 2 new Tribal universities in the last decade as against the one Central tribal university in six decades of post-independence period. He added that many degree and engineering colleges along with Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) were started in the Tribal dominated areas in the last decade. Shri Modi also noted that in the last decade, 30 new Medical colleges were started in the tribal areas along with ongoing works in many new medical colleges including one in Jamui, Bihar. He added that a strong network of 7000 Ekalavya schools across the country was also being developed.

Noting that language has been a barrier for the tribal students in the medical, engineering and technical education, Shri Modi said the Government had provided the option of taking up exams in mother tongue. He added that these decisions had given a new hope to the tribal students.

Highlighting the achievements of the tribal youth in winning medals in international sports events in the last decade, Shri Modi said the Government had undertaken efforts to improve the sports infrastructure in the tribal areas. He added that modern playgrounds, sports complexes were being developed as part of Khelo India Abhiyan in the tribal dominated areas. He also noted that India’s first national sports university was started in Manipur.

The Prime Minister remarked that laws related to Bamboo were very strict even after 70 years of Independence causing huge difficulties to tribal society. He added that his Government had eased the laws related to Bamboo farming. Shri Modi noted that around 90 forest products were brought under the ambit of Minimum Support Price (MSP) as against 8-10 forest products in the past. He added that more than 4,000 Van Dhan Kendras were operating today in India, helping around 12 lakh tribal farmers.

“Around 20 lakh tribal women have become Lakhpati Didi since the inception of the scheme”, said Shri Modi. He added that Tribal Haats were being set up in major cities for the tribal products like baskets, toys and other handicrafts. Shri Modi remarked that a Global Marketplace was being created on the internet for tribal handicraft products. He added that he also ensured to give tribal products and artefacts like Sohrai painting, Warli painting, Gond Painting when he met international leaders and dignitaries.

Noting that Sickle Cell Anaemia has been a major challenge for the tribal communities, Shri Modi said the Government had started a National Sickle Cell Anaemia Mission. In the one year of the mission, he added, 4.5 crore tribals were screened. The Prime Minister said that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were developed so that the tribals wouldn’t have to go too far to get screened. He added that Mobile Medical Units were set up in the inaccessible tribal areas.

Highlighting India’s major role in the world in the fight against Climate Change, Shri Modi said that this was due to the values taught by the tribal societies which was the core of our thoughts. Adding that the tribal societies venerated nature, Shri Modi announced the creation of Birsa Munda Janjatiya Upvans in the tribal dominated areas to observe the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He added that 500 thousand trees will be planted in the Upvans.

Concluding his address, Shri Modi said that Bhagwan Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary inspires us to make big resolutions. He urged the people to work together to make the tribal ideas the basis for building a new India, conserve the tribal heritage, learn what has been preserved by the tribal society for centuries to ensure the building of a strong, prosperous and powerful India.

Governor of Bihar, Shri Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Jual Oram, Union Minister for MSME, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister for Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Shri Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Shri Durga Das Uikey were present on the occasion among others.

Background

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi visited Jamui, Bihar to commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, marking the commencement of the 150th Birth Anniversary Year celebration of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Prime Minister unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore aimed at uplifting tribal communities and improving infrastructure in rural and remote areas of the region.

Prime Minister participated in the Grih Pravesh of 11,000 Awas built under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN). He also inaugurated 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) launched under PM-JANMAN and an additional 30 MMUs under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to enhance healthcare access in tribal areas.

Prime Minister inaugurated 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) to promote tribal entrepreneurship and support livelihood generation and 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth around Rs 450 crore, dedicated to tribal students. He also inaugurated two Tribal Freedom Fighters’ Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir and Gangtok, Sikkim to document and preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 500 km of new roads to improve connectivity in tribal regions and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres (MPCs) to act as community hubs under PM JANMAN. He also laid the foundation stone of 25 additional Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth over Rs 1,110 crore, furthering the commitment of quality education for tribal children.

Prime Minister also sanctioned various development projects that include 25,000 new Awas under PM JANMAN worth around Rs 500 crore and 1.16 lakh Awas under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) worth over Rs 1960 crore; 66 Hostels under PM JANMAN and 304 Hostels under DAJGUA worth over Rs. 1100 crores; 50 new Multi-Purpose Centres, 55 Mobile Medical Units and 65 Anganwadi Centres under PM JANMAN; 6 Centres of Competency for Sickle Cell Anaemia elimination along with 330 projects for upgradation of Ashram Schools, hostels, Government Residential Schools among others under DAJGUA, worth around Rs 500 crore.