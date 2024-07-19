PM Modi invites inputs for Mann ki Baat

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has invited inputs from citizens for Mann Ki Baat programme that will take place on 28th July 2024.

He has also expressed happiness to see that several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming society.

He has also urged to those to share the inputs who have not yet shared it on MyGov or NaMo App.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said;

“I’ve been getting numerous inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society. You can keep sharing inputs on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800.