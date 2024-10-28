PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 4,900 Crore Development Projects in Amreli, Gujarat

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 4,900 crores in Amreli, Gujarat today. Today’s development projects comprise rail, road, water development and tourism sectors. They will benefit the citizens of Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kachchh and Botad districts of the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the festive spirit of Dhanteras and Diwali noting that while these festivals celebrate culture, the ongoing progress in development is equally significant. He shared updates on several major projects across Gujarat mentioning his visit to Vadodara where he inaugurated India’s first factory dedicated to manufacturing Made in India aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The Prime Minister mentioned inaugurating Bharat Mata Sarovar in Amreli earlier today and said that several large projects related to water, roads and railways have been inaugurated and the foundation laid here. He said that these projects would ease the lives of people in Saurashtra and Kutch, accelerate regional development, enrich local farmers and create new employment opportunities for the youth. He congratulated everyone on the development projects of today.

Remarking that the land of Amreli in Saurashtra had given many gems to India, the Prime Minister said that Amreli has a glorious past in every way, historically, culturally, literary- related and politically. He added that Amreli is the karmabhoomi of Shri Yogiji Maharaj and Bhoja Bhagat as well as folk singer and poet Dulabhayya Kag, poets like Kalapi, world-famous magician, K Lal and the leader of modern poetry, Ramesh Parekh. He further added that Amreli has also given Gujarat its first Chief Minister, Shri Jivraj Mehta ji. Shri Modi noted that the children of Amreli have also earned a big name in the business world with huge contributions to the society. He added that this tradition has been strengthened by the Dholkaiya Family, which was associated with the 80/20 schemes related to water conservation of the Gujarat government. The Prime Minister also noted that the changes were evident due to the continuous efforts in the last two and a half decades.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of water, particularly for the people of Gujarat and Saurashtra who have long faced water-related challenges. He reflected on the past when Saurashtra was known for migration due to water scarcity and said, “Today, the situation has transformed. Now, Narmada water reaches villages” as he lauded government initiatives like Jalsanchay and the Sauni scheme that have significantly raised groundwater levels. He said that the issue of floods can be mitigated and rainwater can also be stored effectively with river deepening and the construction of check dams. He further added that issues related to drinking water in surrounding areas would also be addressed benefitting millions of people.

The Prime Minister highlighted Gujarat’s remarkable progress over the past two decades in ensuring water reaches every household and farm, setting an example for the entire nation. He said that the state’s continuous efforts to provide water to every corner are ongoing and today’s projects will further benefit millions of people in the region. Shri Modi informed that the Navda-Chavand Bulk Pipeline project would benefit nearly 1,300 villages and over 35 cities impacting districts like Amreli, Botad, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar. He said that the initiative would supply an additional 30 crore liters of water every day to these regions. Referring to the foundation stone laying for the second phase of the Pasvi Group Saurashtra Regional Water Supply Scheme, the Prime Minister said that it would address the needs of Talaja, Mahuva, and Palitana talukas. “Once completed, around 100 villages will directly benefit from this project”, he informed.

The Prime Minister said that the water projects of today exemplify the collaborative power of government and society with public participation at the core. He highlighted the success of linking India’s 75th year of independence with water conservation initiatives through the creation of at least 75 Amrit Sarovars in each district. Shri Modi expressed happiness over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars constructed across villages leaving behind a legacy for future generations. He praised the Catch the Rain campaign, which is gaining momentum under the leadership of Shri C R Patil. The Prime Minister informed that the campaign is making significant strides in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar with thousands of recharge wells being constructed through community participation. Shri Modi also acknowledged the enthusiasm of people coming forward to build recharge wells in their ancestral villages, stressing how the initiative ensures local water retention in villages and fields. He noted the commencement of hundreds of projects today, aimed at promoting agriculture and livestock through water conservation.

The Prime Minister underscored that now due to the availability of more water, farming had become easier and with the water of Narmada, three-season farming was now possible in Amreli. “Today, Amreli district has emerged as a leader in the field of farming”, exclaimed the PM. He noted that cultivation of crops like cotton, groundnut, sesame and millet was getting a boost and Amreli’s pride, Kesar mango, had received a GI tag. He added that GI tag status meant Amreli’s identity was associated with Kesar mango, wherever it was sold in the world. The Prime Minister also emphasized that Amreli was rapidly emerging as a major center of natural farming and the country’s first Natural Farming University was being built in Halol. He added that under this university, Amreli had got Gujarat’s first Natural Farming College. Shri Modi said that the effort was to ensure more and more farmers can engage in animal husbandry and also be benefitted from natural farming. Highlighting that Amreli’s dairy industry has grown tremendously in recent years, Shri Modi said it was possible only due to the joint efforts of the government and cooperatives. Reminiscing the inception of Amar Dairy in 2007 when government committees of 25 villages were associated with it, Shri Modi said “Today more than 700 cooperative societies were associated with Amar Dairy and about 1.25 lakh liters of milk was being collected every day”.

Touching upon Amreli’s rise to fame in the sweet revolution, Shri Modi said honey production had given the farmers an additional source of income. He noted that hundreds of farmers of Amreli had started businesses related to honey after being trained in beekeeping.

Speaking about the PM Surya Garh Yojana to eliminate electricity bills and generate income from electricity ensuring an annual savings of ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 for each family, the Prime Minister informed that approximately 200,000 solar panels have been installed on rooftops across Gujarat in just a few months since its implementation. He highlighted that Amreli district is rapidly advancing in solar energy exemplified by Dudhala village, where hundreds of households have solar panels installed. As a result, the Prime Minister said, the village is saving around Rs 75,000 per month in electricity bills with each home benefiting from an annual saving of ₹4,000. “Dudhala is quickly becoming Amreli’s first solar village”, he added.

Noting that Saurashtra is a significant hub for tourism hosting numerous sacred sites and places of faith, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of Sardar Sarovar Dam as a major tourist attraction. He informed that over 50 lakh visitors came to see the world’s tallest statue of Sardar Patel last year. He spoke about visiting the site in two days for Sardar Saheb’s Jayanti and witnessing the Rashtriya Ekta Parade.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Kerly Recharge Reservoir would become a major centre of eco-tourism in the times to come and Adventure tourism will get a big boost. He further added that it would also give a new identity to Kerly Bird Sanctuary in the world.

Highlighting the long coastline of Gujarat, Shri Modi remarked that the development along with preservation of heritage was the priority of the Government. Therefore, he added, that the centuries-old heritage related to fisheries and ports was being revived. The Prime Minister noted the approval of the construction of the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal by the Government and said that the move would introduce and inspire the country and the world to India’s glorious maritime heritage.

“Our endeavor is that the blue water of the ocean should give impetus to the blue revolution”, stated Shri Modi. He added that Port-led development should strengthen the resolve of a developed India. The Prime Minister informed that better infrastructure was being expanded for fishermen in Jafrabad, Shiyalbet; while the modernisation of the Pipavav port in Amreli had created new employment opportunities for thousands of people today along with the capacity to handle more than 10 lakh containers and thousands of vehicles. Shri Modi emphasized the Government’s endeavor to modernize the connectivity of Pipavav port and every such port in Gujarat with other parts of the country.

The Prime Minister reiterated that infrastructure such as pucca homes for the poor, electricity, roads, railways, airports and gas pipelines is essential for building a Viksit Bharat. He affirmed that the government in its third term is working swiftly on infrastructure development. He highlighted that the benefits of improved infrastructure connectivity in Saurashtra have significantly boosted industrial growth. “Launch of the ro-ro ferry service has simplified connectivity between Saurashtra and Surat with over 7 lakh people benefiting from it in recent years. More than 1 lakh cars and over 75,000 trucks and buses have been transported, saving both time and money”, he added.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the rapid progress in constructing the economic corridor from Jamnagar to Amritsar-Bhatinda, stating, “This project will benefit all states from Gujarat to Punjab. Today’s inaugurations and foundation-laying of road projects will improve connectivity for major industrial centers like Jamnagar and Morbi, enhancing access to cement factories as well as facilitating easier pilgrimages to Somnath and Dwarka.” He further added that the expansion of railway connectivity in Kutch will further strengthen tourism and industrialization in Saurashtra and Kutch.

“As India is developing rapidly, India’s pride in the world is also increasing continuously”, said the Prime Minister. He added that today the world was looking at India with a new perspective and recognizing India’s potential and listening to India seriously. Noting that everyone was discussing India’s possibilities these days, Shri Modi emphasized that Gujarat had a huge role in it. He remarked that Gujarat had shown the world about the potential India has in every city and village. Mentioning his recent visit to the BRICS conference in Russia, Shri Modi emphasized that everyone wanted to connect and invest in India. The Prime Minister also mentioned the recent visit of the Chancellor of Germany and the signing of many agreements with him. He added that Germany had now increased the annual visa quota to 90 thousand as against the current 20 thousand which would benefit the Indian youth. Shri Modi also highlighted today’s visit of the President of Spain to Gujarat and the huge investment of Spain in the form of a transport aircraft manufacturing factory in Vadodara. He added that it would give a boost to thousands of small and micro industries in Gujarat along with the development of a complete ecosystem for aircraft manufacturing leading to creation of lakhs of new employment opportunities.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister said, “When I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, I used to say that the country develops through the development of Gujarat. A Viksit Gujarat will strengthen the path to a Viksit India”, as he congratulated everyone for the development projects of today.

Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Shri C R Patil and Member of Parliament, Shri Parshottam Rupala were present on the occasion among others.

Background

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Bharat Mata Sarovar in Dudhala, Amreli. This project was developed through a collaboration between the Government of Gujarat and the Dholkaiya Foundation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Dholkaiya Foundation improved a check dam, which originally, the dam could hold 4.5 crore litres of water but after deepening, widening, and reinforcing it, the capacity has increased to 24.5 crore litres. This improvement has raised water levels in nearby wells and bores which will help local villages and farmers by providing better irrigation.

Further, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,900 Crore at Amreli, Gujarat. These projects will benefit the citizens of Amreli, Jamnagar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Porbandar, Kachchh, and Botad districts of the state.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various road projects worth more than Rs 2,800 crores. The projects include four-laning of various sections of NH 151, NH 151A and NH 51 and the Junagadh bypass. The foundation stone for the four-laning project of the remaining section from the Dhrol bypass in Jamnagar district to Amran in Morbi district, will also be laid.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation Bhuj-Naliya Rail Gauge Conversion Project, completed at a cost of around Rs 1,100 crores. This extensive project features 24 major bridges, 254 minor bridges, 3 road overbridges and 30 road underbridges, and will play a crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic development of Kachchh district.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth over Rs 700 crore of the water supply department from Amreli district. Projects inaugurated include Navda to Chavand bulk pipeline which will provide an additional 28 crore litres of water to approximately 67 lakh beneficiaries across 36 cities and 1,298 villages of Botad, Amreli, Junagadh, Rajkot, and Porbandar districts. The foundation stone of Pasavi Group Augmentation Water Supply Scheme Phase 2 in Bhavnagar district will also be laid which will benefit 95 villages in the Mahuva, Talaja, and Palitana talukas, in Bhavnagar district.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for tourism-related development initiatives which includes transforming the Karli Recharge Reservoir at Mokarsagar in Porbandar district into a world-class sustainable eco-tourism destination, among others.