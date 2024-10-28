NationalTop News

PM Modi Inaugurates C-295 Aircraft Facility in Vadodara

By Odisha Diary bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have jointly inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, dedicated to manufacturing the C-295 military aircraft.

  • This facility marks India’s first private sector Final Assembly Line for military aircraft.
  • The C-295 aircraft induction is a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing.
  • Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. will produce 40 of these aircraft, with 16 being directly delivered by Airbus Defence & Space SA, Spain.
  • So far, six of these Airbus-made aircraft have been inducted into the Indian Air Force.
