PM Modi Inaugurates C-295 Aircraft Facility in Vadodara

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez have jointly inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex in Vadodara, Gujarat, dedicated to manufacturing the C-295 military aircraft.

This facility marks India’s first private sector Final Assembly Line for military aircraft.

The C-295 aircraft induction is a significant milestone in India’s journey toward self-reliance in defense manufacturing.

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. will produce 40 of these aircraft, with 16 being directly delivered by Airbus Defence & Space SA, Spain.

So far, six of these Airbus-made aircraft have been inducted into the Indian Air Force.