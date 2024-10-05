PM Modi Inaugurates and Lays Foundation Stones for Projects Worth ₹32,800 Crore in Thane

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth over Rs 32,800 crore in Thane, Maharashtra today with a key focus on boosting urban mobility in the region.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the Central Government has conferred Classical Language status to Marathi and emphasized that it is not just respect towards Maharashtra and the Marathi language but an ode to the tradition which gave India a rich culture of knowledge, philosophy, spirituality and literature. Shri Modi congratulated all Marathi speakers across the globe.

Noting the inauguration and foundation stone laying of multiple projects on the occasion of Navratri, the Prime Minister mentioned visiting Washim earlier today where he disbursed PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to 9.5 crore farmers of the country and initiated several development projects. He said that new milestones are being achieved in Thane towards modern development of Maharashtra and highlighted that today’s occasion gives a glimpse of the state’s bright future. Shri Modi informed that Mumbai MMR projects worth more than Rs 30,000 crore have been initiated today and the foundation stone for Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project worth more than Rs 12,000 crore has been laid today. Referring to the development projects of today, the Prime Minister said that it would give a modern identity to Mumbai and Thane.

The Prime Minister announced that the aqua line metro from Mumbai’s Aarey to BKC was also starting off today. He added that people of Mumbai were anticipating this metro line for quite a long time now. Shri Modi thanked the Government of Japan and Japanese International Corporation Agency (JICA) in particular for their support of the Aqua metro line. Therefore, he said “this metro line is also a symbol of India-Japan friendship”.

Shri Modi remarked that Shri Bala Saheb Thackeray had special affection for Thane. He added that Thane was the city of late Shri Anand Dighe as well. “Thane gave India’s first female doctor, Dr. Anandi Bhai Joshi”, exclaimed Shri Modi. He added that with the developmental works today we are fulfilling the dreams of all these visionaries. The Prime Minister congratulated the people of Thane, Mumbai and Maharashtra for the developmental works started today.

“Viksit Bharat is the goal of every Indian today”, exclaimed Shri Modi. He said that every decision, resolution and dream of our Government is dedicated to Viksit Bharat. The Prime Minister remarked that to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, it is necessary to make cities like Mumbai, Thane etc. to be future-ready. He added that the Government had to double its efforts as it had to take care of the development as well as manage the pitfalls of the previous Governments. Talking about the previous governments, he said that despite growing population and rising traffic density in Mumbai, there were no solutions undertaken to solve the issues. He added that there were apprehensions of bringing the financial capital of India, Mumbai to a grinding halt, due to the burgeoning issues. Shri Modi highlighted that the current Government has tried to resolve the issues and today, there was a metro network of 300 kilometers being developed. He added that the time taken to travel from Marine drive to Bandra was reduced to 12 minutes due to the coastal road, while Atal Setu had cut short the distance between North and South Mumbai. He also noted that the Orange gate to Marine Drive underground tunnel project had also gained momentum. Listing the various projects of the city like Versova to Bandra Sea Bridge Project, Eastern Free-way, Thane-Borivali Tunnel, Thane Circular Metro Rail Project, Shri Modi emphasized that the developmental projects are changing the face of Mumbai and will immensely benefit the people of Mumbai by reducing the problems of Mumbai and the surrounding cities. He added that these projects will also create new employment opportunities along with the growth of industries.

The Prime Minister underlined that the present state government considers the development of Maharashtra as its sole objective. He also lamented the dilly-dallying approach of the past governments which led to Mumbai Metro being delayed for 2.5 years leading to a cost overrun of Rs 14,000 crore. “This money belonged to the hardworking taxpayers of Maharashtra”, the Prime Minister asserted.

The Prime Minister stated that the track record of the previous government is proof that they are anti-development and gave examples of protests against Atal Setu, conspiracy to shut down the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and stalling of water-related projects in drought areas of the state. The Prime Minister suggested learning lessons from the past and cautioned against those indulging in appeasement politics.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister stressed the need for a government with honest and stable policies for the country and Maharashtra. He highlighted that the present government has not only built modern infrastructure but has also strengthened social infrastructure. “We have also set a record for the development of highways, expressways, railways and airports, and have also lifted 25 crore people out of poverty. We still have to take the country much further”, the Prime Minister said, expressing confidence that every citizen of Maharashtra stands with this resolution.

Governor of Maharashtra, Shri C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar,

Background

In a major push to boost urban mobility in the region, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of key metro and road projects. The Prime Minister inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line – 3 worth around Rs 14,120 crore. This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 will be underground. Mumbai Metro Line – 3 is a key public transport project that will improve commuting between Mumbai city and Suburbs. Fully operational line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 12,200 crore. The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations. This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane worth around Rs 3,310 crore. The project will provide seamless connectivity from South Mumbai to Thane.

Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Phase-1 of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project worth around Rs 2,550 crore. The project comprises construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The high rise administrative building of Thane Municipal Corporation will provide benefits to citizens of Thane by accommodating most Municipal offices at a centrally located building.