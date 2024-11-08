PM Modi Honors Veterans, Hails One Rank One Pension Scheme as Tribute to Armed Forces

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi marking ten years of One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme today said it was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation. He added that the decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation’s gratitude to our heroes. Shri Modi assured that the Government will always do everything possible to strengthen our armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve us.

Shri Modi in a thread post on social media platform ‘X’ wrote:

“On this day, #OneRankOnePension (OROP) was implemented. This was a tribute to the courage and sacrifices of our veterans and ex-service personnel who dedicate their lives to protecting our nation. The decision to implement OROP was a significant step towards addressing this long-standing demand and reaffirming our nation’s gratitude to our heroes.”

“It would make you all happy that over the decade, lakhs of pensioners and pensioner families have benefitted from this landmark initiative. Beyond the numbers, OROP represents the government’s commitment to the well-being of our armed forces. We will always do everything possible to strengthen our armed forces and further the welfare of those who serve us. #OneRankOnePension”