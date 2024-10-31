PM Modi Honors Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity, Leads Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Kevadia

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia,Gujarat. The Prime Minister offered a floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Shri Modi also administered the Ekta Diwas pledge and witnessed Ekta Diwas Parade on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas which is celebrated every year on October 31to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Prime Minister said, “Sardar sahab’s powerful words…this program near the Statue of Unity…this panoramic view of Ekta Nagar…the wonderful performances held here…this glimpse of mini India…everything is so amazing…it is inspiring.” Extending greetings to all the countrymen on National Unity Day, the Prime Minister said that just like 15 August and 26 January, this event on 31 October fills the entire country with new energy.

On the occasion of Diwali the Prime Minister conveyed his wishes to all the Indians living in the country and the world. He noted, this time the National Unity Day has brought a wonderful coincidence of celebrating this festival of unity along with the festival of Deepawali. “Deepawali, through the medium of lamps, connects the whole country, illuminates the whole country. And now the festival of Deepawali is also connecting India with the world”, he added.

The Prime Minister underlined that this year’s Ekta Diwas is more special as Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary year is starting from today. For the next 2 years, the country will celebrate Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. This is the country’s tribute to his extraordinary contribution to India. The Prime Minister emphasised that this celebration of two years will strengthen our resolve for one India, great India. This occasion will teach us that even the seemingly impossible can be made possible, he added.

Shri Modi underscored how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj united everyone to drive away the invaders. Raigad Fort of Maharashtra still tells that story. Raigad Fort has been the sacred land of the values ​​of social justice, patriotism and nation first, he added. “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had united the different ideas of the nation for one purpose in the Raigad Fort. Today here in Ekta Nagar, we are seeing the image of that historic fort of Raigad…. Today, in this background, we have united here for the accomplishment of the resolution of a developed India”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi reiterated how India has seen remarkable achievements in strengthening unity and integrity, over the past decade. This commitment is evident in various government initiatives, exemplified by Ekta Nagar and the Statue of Unity. This monument symbolises unity not just in name but also in its construction as it is built with iron and soil gathered from villages nationwide. Ekta Nagar features Ekta Nursery, Vishwa Van with flora from every continent, Children Nutrition Park promoting healthy foods from across India, Arogya Van highlighting Ayurveda from different regions, and Ekta Mall, where handicrafts from around the country are showcased together, the Prime Minister underlined.

The Prime Minister exhorted that being a true Indian, it is the duty of all of us to celebrate every effort towards unity of the country. He underlined that the emphasis on Indian languages under the new National Education Policy, including granting classical status to Marathi, Bengali, Assamese, Pali, and Prakrit, has been warmly welcomed and reinforces national unity. Alongside language, connectivity projects like expanding rail networks to Jammu and Kashmir and the North East, high-speed internet access to Lakshadweep and Andaman-Nicobar, and mobile networks in mountainous areas are bridging rural and urban divides. This modern infrastructure ensures that no region feels left behind, fostering a stronger sense of unity across India.

“Pujya Bapu used to say that our ability to live with unity in diversity will be constantly tested. And we have to keep passing this test at all costs”, the Prime Minister underscored. Shri Modi said that in the last 10 years, India has succeeded in every effort to live with unity in diversity. The government has constantly strengthened the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat in its policies and decisions. The Prime Minister lauded other government initiatives, including “One Nation, One Identity” through Aadhaar, and additional efforts to establish “One Nation” models like GST and the National Ration Card, creating a more integrated system that connects all states under a single framework. As part of our efforts for unity, we are now working on One Nation, One Election, One Nation, One Civil Code, i.e. Secular Civil Code”, the Prime Minister added.

Reflecting on ten years of governance, the Prime Minister celebrated the removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir as a milestone, declaring, “For the first time, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir took the oath under the Indian Constitution,” calling it a major milestone for India’s unity. He praised the patriotic spirit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for rejecting separatism and terrorism, and standing by the Constitution and democracy of India.

The Prime Minister detailed other steps taken to address national security and social harmony, noting progress in resolving long-standing conflicts in the Northeast. The PM emphasised how the Bodo Agreement has ended 50 years of conflict in Assam, and the Bru-Reang Agreement allowed thousands of displaced individuals to return home. He underscored the success in diminishing the influence of Naxalism, which he described as“a significant challenge to India’s unity and integrity, saying that due to persistent efforts, Naxalism is now breathing its last.

The Prime Minister highlighted that today’s India has vision, direction and determination. An India which is strong as well as inclusive. Which is sensitive as well as cautious. Which is humble as well as on the path of development. Which understands the importance of both strength and peace. The Prime Minister lauded India’s rapid development amidst global unrest, positioning India as a beacon of peace while maintaining strength. Amidst conflicts in various parts of the world, he said, “India emerges as a global friend.” He also underscored the importance of unity and vigilance, stating that some forces are troubled by India’s progress and aim to harm India’s economic interests and sow divisions. He urged Indians to recognize these divisive elements and safeguard national unity.

As the Prime Minister concluded his address, he quoted Sardar Patel, urging the nation to remain committed to unity. “We must remember that India is a land of diversity. Only by celebrating diversity can unity be strengthened.” ‘‘The next 25 years are very important in terms of unity. Therefore, we should not let this mantra of unity weaken. It is necessary for rapid economic development. It is necessary for social harmony. It is necessary for true social justice, for jobs, for investment,” he said. The Prime Minister called on every citizen to join in strengthening India’s social harmony, economic growth, and commitment to unity.

एक सच्चे भारतीय होने के नाते यह हम सभी देशवासियों का कर्तव्य है कि हम देश की एकता के हर प्रयास को उत्साह और उमंग से भर दें। pic.twitter.com/NQBm4G3nVa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2024

बीते 10 वर्षों में देश में सुशासन के नए मॉडल ने भेदभाव की हर गुंजाइश को समाप्त किया है। pic.twitter.com/rdysfKz9tn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2024

आज हर देशवासी इस बात से खुश है कि आजादी के 7 दशक बाद एक देश, एक संविधान का संकल्प पूरा हुआ है। pic.twitter.com/aPMaiizKFj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2024

हमारे अथक प्रयासों से आज आदिवासी भाई-बहनों को विकास भी मिला है और बेहतर भविष्य का विश्वास भी मिला है। pic.twitter.com/dJoBmKZBtH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2024