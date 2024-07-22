National

PM Modi Highlights Strengths of Indian Economy and Impact of Government Reforms in Economic Survey

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has remarked that the Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms brought by the Government.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“The Economic Survey highlights the prevailing strengths of our economy and also showcases the outcomes of the various reforms our Government has brought.

It also identifies areas for further growth and progress as we move towards building a Viksit Bharat.

https://www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/doc/echapter.pdf “

