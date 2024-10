The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today hailed Raigad as Shivaji Maharaj’s remarkable legacy, strategic genius, and leadership.

Shri Modi said that he is glad that this year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme gave a pride to Raigad.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Raigad exemplifies the greatness and bravery of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is synonymous with courage and fearlessness. I am glad that this year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas programme gave a place of pride to Raigad.”