PM Modi greets people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the people on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

The Prime Minister posted on X;

“Greetings on Ashadhi Ekadashi! May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal always remain upon us and inspire us to build a society filled with joy and prosperity. May this occasion also inspire devotion, humility and compassion in all of us. May it also motivate us to serve the poorest of the poor with diligence.”

