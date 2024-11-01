PM Modi Extends Heartfelt Greetings to Karnataka Residents on Kannada Rajyotsava

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted the residents of Karnataka on occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Kannada Rajyotsava is a very special occasion, recognising the exemplary culture and traditions of Karnataka. This state is blessed with outstanding people, who are powering growth and innovation across sectors. May the people of Karnataka always be blessed with happiness and success.”

“ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವವು ಅತ್ಯಂತ ವಿಶೇಷವಾದ ಸಂದರ್ಭವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಇದು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಅನುಕರಣೀಯ ಸಂಸ್ಕೃತಿ ಮತ್ತು ಸಂಪ್ರದಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ಗುರುತಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ರಾಜ್ಯವು ಮಹಾನ್ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗಳನ್ನು ಪಡೆದಿದ್ದು, ಅವರು ಎಲ್ಲಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿ ಮತ್ತು ನಾವೀನ್ಯತೆಗೆ ಶಕ್ತಿ ತುಂಬುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಜನರು ಸದಾ ಸಂತೋಷ ಮತ್ತು ಯಶಸ್ಸಿನಿಂದ ಕೂಡಿರಲಿ.”