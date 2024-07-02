PM Modi expresses grief over Hathras incident, announces ex-gratia for victims

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today expressed grief over the deaths in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras mishap and announced an ex-gratia for the next of kin of each deceased and injured.

Shri Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the stampede from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X:

“The Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Hathras. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

Shri Modi also talked to the UP Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath about the unfortunate incident and assured timely assistance to the victims.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में हुए दुखद हादसे को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ जी से बात की। यूपी सरकार सभी पीड़ितों की हरसंभव सहायता में जुटी हुई है। मेरी संवेदनाएं उन लोगों के साथ हैं, जिन्होंने इसमें अपने प्रियजनों को खोया है। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। @myogiadityanath”