PM Modi Expresses Condolences for Bengaluru Building Collapse, Announces PMNRF Ex-Gratia Support

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in a building collapse in Bengaluru. Shri Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“Anguished by the loss of lives due to the collapse of a building in Bengaluru. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakhs from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”