PM Modi expected to travel to Odisha On Nov 15

Bhubaneswar: On November 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the celebration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of the renowned freedom warrior Birsa Munda in Rourkela.

This historic occasion, which honors Birsa Munda’s outstanding contributions to India’s fight for freedom, will fall on Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas.

PM Modi would be visiting the state soon, according to Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik. “November 15 marks the 150th anniversary of the birth of freedom fighter Birsa Munda,” Naik told the reporters. Although his visit is still pending, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is probably going to be present at the festivities in Rourkela.

Notably, November 15th is Tribal Pride Day, also known as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a renowned tribal independence fighter who was born in 1875. This day honors Birsa Munda’s outstanding contributions to India’s fight for independence as well as the nation’s unique tribal history.

To honor the bravery and sacrifices of tribal warriors like Birsa Munda, the Indian government proclaimed November 15th to be Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas.