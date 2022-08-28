PM Modi dedicates to the nation, India’s first earthquake memorial, Smriti Van at Bhuj in Gujarat; Also launches and lay foundation stone for various developmental projects worth 5000 crore rupees

PM Modi today dedicated India’s first earthquake memorial, named Smruti Van at Bhuj in Gujarat. Smruti Van is a unique memorial carrying the names of more than 12 thousand people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that struck here in January 2001.

This novel memorial is spread across 470 acres of land and is built atop Bhujiyo hill. The earthquake simulator will provide real like experience of earthquake tremors to visitors. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State BJP President C. R. Patil were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Prime Minister received a grand welcome in a road show organized in Bhuj. Mr. Modi will launch and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects in Kutch. In the evening, he will preside at a function organised at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar to commemorate the 40 years of Maruti Suzuki in the country.