PM Modi Criticizes Soren Government, Claims Bangladeshis Allowed for Votes in Jharkhand Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched BJP’s campaign in Jharkhand, accusing the Hemant Soren-led government of settling infiltrators to secure votes. He alleged that the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has adopted extreme appeasement policies, aiming to break the state’s social fabric and gain support from Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Modi further claimed that the state has fallen under mafia control, forcing people to migrate. He urged voters to support BJP to counter the “mafia system.” Jharkhand will hold Assembly elections on November 13 and 20, with results due on November 23.