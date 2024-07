The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on being re-elected as the President of the European Commission.

Shri Modi said he looks forward to working together to strenghten the Indian and European Union strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Congratulations, @vonderleyen, on your re-election as the President of the European Commission. Look forward to working together to strengthen the 🇮🇳-🇪🇺 Strategic Partnership for global good.”