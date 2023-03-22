PM Modi congratulates Tamil Nadu for PM MITRA mega textiles park at Virudhunagar

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that PM MITRA mega textiles park will boost the local economy of aspirational district of Virudhunagar.

The Prime Minister was replying to a tweet by the Union Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal announcing the launch of the mega textile park.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Today is a very special day for my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu! The aspirational district of Virudhunagar will be home to a PM MITRA mega textiles park. This will boost the local economy and will prove to be beneficial for the youngsters of the state.