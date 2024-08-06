PM Modi congratulates President on being bestowed the highest civilian award of Fiji

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu has been bestowed the highest civilian award of Fiji, Companion of the Order of Fiji.

Congratulating the President, the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi posted on X today:

“Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ji on being bestowed the highest civilian award of Fiji, Companion of the Order of Fiji. This is a moment of immense pride and joy for every Indian. It is also a recognition of Rashtrapati Ji’s leadership as well as the historic people-to-people connect between India and Fiji. ”