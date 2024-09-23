PM Modi congratulates President-elect Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Anura Kumara Dissanayake for his victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Shri Modi expressed hope to work closely with Sri Lanka to further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation.

In a post on X, Shri Modi wrote:

“Congratulations @anuradisanayake, on your victory in the Sri Lankan Presidential elections. Sri Lanka holds a special place in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our multifaceted cooperation for the benefit of our people and the entire region.”