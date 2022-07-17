PM Modi congratulates P V Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated P V Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. Shri Modi has also said that It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players.

In a reply to a tweet by Union Sports Minister, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, the Prime Minister said;

“I congratulate @Pvsindhu1 on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players.”