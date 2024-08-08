PM Modi congratulates Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus on assumption of new responsibilities in Bangladesh

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his responsibilities as the chief advisor to the newly-formed interim government of Bangladesh.

Shri Modi also wished a return to normalcy and safety of Hindus and other minority communities in the neighbouring country.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development.”