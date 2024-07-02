PM Modi congratulates Netherlands PM on assuming office

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today congratulated the newly-sworn in Prime Minister of Netherlands Dick Schoof on assuming office.

Shri Modi said he looks forward to further India-Netherlands partnership in areas of renewable energy, water management and agriculture among others.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Congratulations Dick Schoof on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Look forward to closely working together to advance India-Netherlands partnership including in the areas of renewable energy, water management, agriculture, mobility, new and emerging technology. @MinPres”