PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra for winning Silver at Paris Olympics

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today congratulated Neeraj Chopra for winning a Silver Medal in javelin throw at the ongoing Olympics in Paris, France.

Shri Modi expressed confidence that Neeraj would continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make India proud.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he’s shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud. @Neeraj_chopra1”