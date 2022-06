New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Shri Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights.”