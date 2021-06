New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Atanu Das and Abhishek Verma for their stupendous performances in Archery World Cup in Paris.

In a tweet, The Prime Minister said, “The last few days have witnessed stupendous performances by our archers at the World Cup. Congratulations to @ImDeepikaK, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Atanu Das and @archer_abhishek for their success, which will inspire upcoming talent in this field.”