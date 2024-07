The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Saddened by the news of the passing away of the Vietnamese leader, General Secretary H.E. Nguyen Phu Trong. We pay our respects to the departed leader. Extend our deepest condolences and stand in solidarity with the people and leadership of Vietnam in this hour of grief.”