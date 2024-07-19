PM Modi condoles passing away of Dr. MS Valiathan

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of Dr. MS Valiathan, a pioneer in the field of healthcare and medical research.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Saddened by the passing away of Dr. MS Valiathan, a pioneer in the field of healthcare and medical research. His contributions have left an indelible mark and benefited countless people. He will be particularly remembered for cost-effective and top quality innovations. He was also at the forefront of improving the medical education sector in India. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”