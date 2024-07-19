National

PM Modi condoles passing away of Dr. MS Valiathan

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the passing away of Dr. MS Valiathan, a pioneer in the field of healthcare and medical research.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Saddened by the passing away of Dr. MS Valiathan, a pioneer in the field of healthcare and medical research. His contributions have left an indelible mark and benefited countless people. He will be particularly remembered for cost-effective and top quality innovations. He was also at the forefront of improving the medical education sector in India. My thoughts are with his family and countless admirers. Om Shanti.”

 

Odisha Diary bureau
