PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Mirzapur Road Accident; Announces Ex-Gratia from PMNRF

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. He assured that under the state government’s supervision, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.

In a post on X, he wrote:

“उत्तर प्रदेश के मिर्जापुर में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इसमें जान गंवाने वालों के शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस पीड़ा को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख में स्थानीय प्रशासन पीड़ितों की हरसंभव मदद में जुटा है।”

Shri Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Mirzapur, UP. He added that the injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X:

