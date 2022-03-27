PM Modi condoles loss of lives in a bus accident in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh; approves ex-gratia from PMNRF for victims

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister has also approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the those injured in the accident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Chittoor, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon.

The next of kin of the deceased would be given Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi”