The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today condoled the demise of former Cheif Minister of West Bengal Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Shri Modi posted on X:

“Saddened by the passing of Shri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former CM of West Bengal. He was a political stalwart who served the state with commitment. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”