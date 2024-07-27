PM Narendra Modi chairs 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired the 9th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog earlier today. The Meeting was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, New Delhi. It was attended by Chief Ministers/Lt.Governors representing 20 States and 6 UTs.

Prime Minister emphasised on cooperation and collective effort of all States and the Centre to work together in order to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

Prime Minister observed that India has achieved steady growth in the past ten years. Indian economy, which was ranked 10th largest economy in the world in 2014, has risen to become the 5th largest economy by 2024. He added that now the collective aim of the government and all citizens is to become the third largest economy in the world.

Prime Minister stressed that our country has already made a lot of progress in the past ten years by strengthening social and economic infrastructure. From being a predominantly import-driven country, India now exports many products to the world. The country has made its mark on the world stage in wide ranging sectors like defence, space, start-ups and sports. He appreciated the confidence and enthusiasm of 140 crore citizens, which is the driving force behind the progress of our country.

Prime Minister said that this is the decade of change which brings a lot of opportunities across sectors. He encouraged States to utilise these opportunities and make policies and initiate governance programmes that are conducive for development through innovative approaches in policy making and execution.

He observed that the vision of Viksit Bharat can be realized through Viksit States, and that the aspiration of Viksit Bharat should reach the grassroot level i.e. to each district, block, and village. For this, each State and District should create a vision for 2047 so as to realise Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Prime Minister appreciated the Aspirational Districts Programme anchored by NITI Aayog, and observed that the key to its success was continuous and online monitoring of measurable parameters, which led to healthy competition among districts to better their performance in different government schemes.

Prime Minister emphasised skilling and training of youth to make them employment ready as the world looks favourably towards India for skilled human resource.

He encouraged States to provide an investor-friendly environment. He directed NITI Aayog to prepare an ‘Investment-friendly Charter’ of parameters which would include policies, programmes and processes to be put in place for attracting investments. The States may be monitored on the achievement in these parameters to promote healthy competition among them for attracting investments. He also underscored the importance of law and order, good governance and infrastructure as vital for attracting investments, rather than just incentives.

Prime Minister encouraged the creation of River Grids at State level for effective utilization of water resources.

He suggested that we must target Zero Poverty as a priority for a Viksit Bharat. He emphasized that we need to tackle poverty on an individual basis rather than just at a programme level. He observed that removing poverty from the grassroots would bring about a transformational effect in our country.

Prime Minister encouraged all States to increase productivity and diversification in agriculture and provide market linkages to farmers. He further emphasised on spreading the adoption of Natural Farming practices which can improve soil fertility, ensure better and quicker returns to farmers due to low costs, and also provide a global market for the products.

Prime Minister encouraged States to initiate Demographic Management Plans to address the issues of population ageing in future.

Prime Minister asked the States to take up capacity building of government officials at all levels and encouraged them to collaborate with the Capacity Building Commission for the same.

Chief Minister/Lt. Governors gave various suggestions for the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 and also discussed steps being taken in their States. Some of the key suggestions and best practices highlighted were in the field of agriculture, education and skill development, entrepreneurship, drinking water, reducing compliances, governance, digitalisation, women empowerment, cyber security, etc. Several States also shared their endeavours to create a State Vision for 2047.

Prime Minister directed NITI Aayog to study the suggestions of States and UTs made during the meeting.

He expressed his gratitude to all the CMs and LGs for participating in the meeting and sharing their views and experiences, and expressed confidence that India is progressing on the path to fulfil the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 through the power of cooperative federalism.