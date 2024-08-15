PM Modi Celebrates Women’s Leadership Across Various Fields as a Symbol of Nari Shakti

Pime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day from the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2024. During the ceremony, he unfurled the National Flag and delivered the address to the nation from the ramparts of this historic monument.

Field functionaries from across the country enjoyed Independence Day Celebration at Red Fort

The Prime Minister in his speech said that the women are leading the way in every sector, from the Air Force to beyond, showcasing unparalleled excellence. Their achievements are a testament to the strength and spirit of Nari Shakti. As we move forward, let us continue to support and celebrate their remarkable contributions to our nation’s progress.

The PM said that for working women, maternity leave has been increased from 12 weeks to 26 weeks. We not only respect women, but we also make sensitive decisions for them. Our aim is to ensure that the government does not become a hindrance to a mother’s ability to raise her child into a quality citizen. He said in the last 10 years, 10 crore women have joined self-help groups, becoming financially independent. When women achieve financial independence, they become active participants in household decision-making, leading to social change. To date, 9 lakh crores have been allocated to self-help groups across the country.

On the occasion of Independence Day, the Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annapurna Devi said that on this momentous occasion of Independence Day, we honour not only the freedom of our nation but also the incredible contributions of women who drive our progress. Their unwavering dedication and resilience are the essence of Nari Shakti. As we strive for a ‘Viksit Bharat,’ let us continue to empower and uplift women, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping our future and advancing our society.

This year, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) had the honor of hosting 161 beneficiaries and their companions as special guests for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.These distinguished guests included dedicated women workers from various empowerment and welfare schemes under Ministry of WCD. This group comprised Anganwadi workers, staff from One-Stop Centres (OSC), Sankalp hubs for women’s empowerment, and District Child Protection Units (DCPU).

Their visit to New Delhi featured tours of iconic landmarks such as the Parliament and the Pradhan Mantri Sanghralaya. The guests enjoyed a comprehensive schedule, including high tea at Vigyan Bhawan and interactions with Minister of State Smt. Savitri Thakur and senior officers from MWCD on 14th Aug 2024.

The special guests and their companions were in New Delhi from August 13 to 16, 2024.The 78th Independence Day Ceremony was not only a celebration of India’s freedom but also a tribute to individuals who contribute tirelessly to the nation’s progress. It was a day to honor collective achievements and look forward to a future filled with hope and prosperity.